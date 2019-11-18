Museum features highlights of Big Sandy’s history

BIG SANDY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A small East Texas town boasts a museum that features everything from a native son who went on to coach in the NFL, to the most infamous manhunt in East Texas history.
Open every Tuesday, the Big Sandy Museum features some rich history for a town of only 1,300 people.
Displays show the town origins and the boom during the railroad and oil days.
Prominent displays include decorated veterans from Big Sandy, a pictorial account of the massive manhunt for ‘Animal McFadden’ in the mid-80s, and a tribute to hometown hero Lovie Smith, who coached the NFL’s Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl.
The Big Sandy Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and on the second Saturday of every month.
