Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice! Here’s your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Some patchy fog early this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon. More sunshine tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid 70s before the next cold front arrives. That happens Friday, but moisture returns late Wednesday, so rain could start as early as Wednesday overnight and becomes more likely Thursday. Both Thursday and Friday look to be dreary, damp days. A few showers could be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. The cold front moves slowly through East Texas Friday with temperatures in the 50s all day. Rain ends by Saturday morning with clearing skies and temperatures near 60 degrees this weekend.