UPDATE: Child reported missing in Jacksonville has been found

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The Jacksonville Police Department said a child who was missing has been found.
The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a missing child.
According to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Police Department, the boy is 8-years-old and was last seen wearing a black suit, white shirt with black and blue stripes, and a matching tie.
He is approximately 4-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.
The post said he was last seen in the area of 400 E. Pine St.
If you have seen him, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.
