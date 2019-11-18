Carport, vehicle damaged in early morning fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler fire crews battled a structure fire early Monday morning.
According to officials with the Tyler Fire Department, crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Pamela Drive after neighbors reported hearing an explosion.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, a vehicle was on fire in the carport of the house.
The fire was quickly extinguished but caused extensive damage to the vehicle and carport.
No one in the home was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
