Veteran thankful for birthday cards from all over the country

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A couple of weeks ago, we shared with you the story of a veteran’s family asking for birthday cards from the community on his 100th birthday.
On Saturday, Wilson Dickson celebrated 100 years with family and friends and lots and LOTS of birthday cards.
Wilson said he’s received more than 450 cards, from all over the country.
He said those who sent the cards all thanked him for his service.
Wilson also joked that the postal service must have made a lot of money because of how many cards he received.
“I don’t know how much postage it took to send those cards,” said Wilson. “It sort of makes you feel good.”
Wilson also received a letter from Governor Abbott and President Trump wishing him a happy birthday.
He’ll officially be 100 on November 20.
