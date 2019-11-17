Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another clear and sunny day ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-60s as winds stay light from the southwest. Overnight we will cool to the low 40s. Tomorrow expect lots of sunshine and upper 60s. Tuesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week, warming to the mid-70s with clear skies. We will stay in the 70s for Wednesday but there will be a few extra clouds and a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Thursday and Friday we will see more widespread rain across our area as temperatures drop back to the lower 60s. A few showers could carry over into the start of the day on Saturday but, by the afternoon we should clear out.