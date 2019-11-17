East Texas service dog trainer looking for facility to continue his work

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas service dog trainer who has helped veterans with companion animals is looking for a facility to help him continue his work.
The non-profit organization is called ‘For Veterans Sake’, and they train service dogs to help veterans who suffer from PTSD.
They regularly train in White Oak, not only for the dogs but for the owners who depend on them. Training that takes time and patience.
“We’re providing that need and training the dogs to their needs, and as they develop more, those needs change,” says Trainer Monty Hudson.
Hudson has trained dozens of dogs for veterans who suffer from PTSD but now faces a familiar problem. A permanent place to train dogs.
“We’re going to lose our ability to use this facility because they’ve got other things going on. So we’re looking for a new facility now so we can do the same things we’re doing here,” he says.
Hudson had tried to secure a couple of facilities over the last couple of years, but nothing worked out. And he must have a facility to train the dogs and accommodate the owners. It’s the work that he does, that he says is too valuable, and the lack of a simple facility could affect his ability to help owners continue training with their dogs.
“It really makes a big difference in the way that they are trained to the needs of the person,” Monty says.
Hudson has until the end of December to find a new place to train his dogs.
