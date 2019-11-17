All-inclusive playground opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids of all ages and abilities now have a place to play in East Texas.
The new all-inclusive playground at Southside Park in Tyler officially
“Why in the world would you spend three-quarters of a million dollars on a park? Tyler is blessed with many wonderful parks that are beautiful and great. But, this is why," said Casey Bryans, pointing at his smiling son Jack, who is in a wheelchair. “It’s for Jack and all these other great kids out here.”
A project seven years in the making is finally finished and those who it was made for are so excited.
“Thank you,” yells an exuberant Jack.
The new park is expected to serve families from all over East Texas.
“We have a community around East Texas that travels here for health care and travels here for fun and function," said Amanda Storer, with the Tyler Area Ambucs, the organization responsible for the park project. "We wanted to be able to provide that and we’ve done it.”
“The one thing we’re most excited about is we’re a family of four and all these kids love running around and playing and it’s just awesome and kind of gets me emotional to see Drake finally come out and play with his brothers and sisters," said Brian Gilstrap, who’s son Drake is in a wheelchair.
Thanks to the new park, kids of all abilities can be just that... kids.
“Jack is six, Jack goes to kindergarten, Jack lost a tooth last night and Jack loves to play," said Bryans. “Now, he’s got a safe place that Tyler provided.”
The park will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset, daily.
