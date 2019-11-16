UT Health nurse who stole medication gets deferred adjudication

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man accused of stealing medication from the hospital with which he was employed has pleaded guilty to the crime.
Court records show Nathan Miller, 34, pleaded guity to state-jail felony diversion of a controlled substance in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom. He accepted a three-year deferred adjudication sentence.
Miller was employed as a registered nurse at UT Health in Tyler. An investigation began on Nov. 14, when a manager let police know Miller had been taking medications from their dispensing system.
The investigator learned Miller had been logging into the system that day, in which he was scheduled off. Management then determined there were several days Miller took medications but was not working, according to the affidavit.
