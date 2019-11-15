East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Quiet Weather Pattern is expected through the middle part of next week. A very nice warming trend is expected as well. Two very weak cold fronts move through ETX...the first on Sunday and the second on Tuesday. Neither will cool us down at all nor will either have any precip associated with it. Now, a cold front on Thursday will move through and bring with it some rain and cooler air to the area. Rain chances increase overnight on Wednesday and will likely continue through at least Friday. Chances will be in the 30-40% range and it should be just rain...no storms are expected at this time. Low temperatures should start near freezing on Saturday morning, climbing into the middle 50s by Thursday morning. Highs should range from near 60 on Saturday, climbing into the lower 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Enjoy your weekend.