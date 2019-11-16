Greta Van Susteren discusses Ukraine ambassador’s testimony, Trump’s tweets on East Texas News

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV Chief Political Analyst and Full Court Press Anchor Greta Van Susteren says that there are two ways to look at impeachment testimony heard thus far.
“Well, it depends on who you are. If you’re a Republican you saw one thing, if you’re a Democrat you saw another. What the Democrats hope to show is that this ambassador who has a very distinguished career and was unfairly fired and fired for bad reasons, and that she was smeared, and that the point of it was to get somebody else in there who was perhaps more willing to investigate the Bidens. Republicans say nothing is new, the president is allowed to fire whoever he wants as an ambassador, and that it wasn’t unusual that he fired her. But did he fire her for an improper reason?”
Regarding the president’s tweets criticizing, or not criticizing, Ukraine Ambassador’s job in the role he fired her from, Van Susteren said that the tweet "certainly was rude, to say that she was a bad ambassador while she was testifying, but the constitution doesn’t allow you to impeach someone for being rude. ... Now intimidation? That might be enough for articles of impeachment.
She added that next week’s testimony will be interesting to pay attention to.
“Wednesday will be an important day, though, because that’s when Ambassador Sondland will be testifying and his name has been surfacing behind closed doors and in open hearings and he will fill in the blanks, maybe.”
