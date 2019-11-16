Dangerous suspect sought by East Texas sheriff’s office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas sheriff’s office is searching for a man they consider dangerous.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says the man failed to show up for a trial on assault charges.
Gregg County Officers are actively searching for 39-year-old Marcus Bresler, of Longview, who failed to appear for trial on assault charges.
“Mister Bresler has felony warrants assault in nature, we are asking that if anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office,” says Lieutenant Josh Tubb.
Bresler now has an active arrest warrant for the offenses of assault family violence-impede breath or circulation, and assault family violence with a previous conviction.
It was earlier this week that law enforcement shut down a part of Judson Road completely near 259 in an effort to serve warrants to Bresler, who was suspected of being at one of these home. They couldn’t find him.
Bresler has an arrest history at Gregg County with numerous assault-family violence arrests.
“If you see Mr. Bresler out, do not attempt to approach this individual. He may be armed and based on a violent history he may be a danger to the public and those around him,” Tubb says.
Bresler has tattooed sleeves and a woman’s name tattooed on his neck .
“We are actively searching for Bresler and asking for the public’s help in locating him,” said Tubb.
Gregg County Crime-Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to Bresler’s arrest.
