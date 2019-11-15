WATCH LIVE: Sen. Bryan Hughes gives update from trip to Israel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Senator Bryan Hughes will be talking via Facetime with the East Texas Now newsdesk from his trip to Israel.
So far, Hughes has met with the US Ambassador to Israel at the new Embassy in Jerusalem along with the Israeli Parliament and other officials. He has also visited the Israeli border wall and security fence as well as met with the designer of the Israeli system.
Hughes has also met with Israeli military and government officials to discuss Israeli purchase of Texas-made products.
