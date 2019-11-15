Upshur County constable steps down following knee injury, license issue

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of its Precinct 3 Constable during its scheduled meeting on Friday.
Constable Ronnie Mitchell said in a phone interview Wednesday that he injured his knee while trying to fulfill the personal training requirement so that he could activate his license.
Following his resignation Friday, Mitchell said he was “frustrated” that the test was designed for people much younger than he, but he knew he needed to step down so the county could fill his position.
Mitchell served as a constable for one year and previously served the county as a juvenile probation officer for more than 30 years.
Upshur County commissioners named Ryan Ludvigson the interim Precinct 3 Constable until a permanent candidate was chosen. Mitchell said he hopes to rehab his knee and work towards a return to the position.
