Ten children officially join forever families at Smith County adoption event

“We lost our daughter a couple years ago and we didn’t want to have another child because they said there was a 1 in 4 chance that they could have the same disease that she had, and so we looked into the adoption system first and how cost-prohibitive that was and so we went the foster route. Saw this great need,” Kolton said. "Sophia is rambunctious and then her sister is very happy and both of them together have just brought a joy to us.”