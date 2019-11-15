Single-vehicle wreck kills Chandler man Thursday morning

According to DPS, Tyler James Harris was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang eastbound on Hwy 31 approaching the city limits of Athens when for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered to the left, slightly into the center median with the two left tires. Harris then apparently over-corrected to the right, crossed both eastbound lanes, went off the roadway, and struck a highway sign and a driveway culvert. DPS says Harris was not wearing his seatbelt.