Rustic Salmon Cakes with Spiced Waffles & Mary Rose Sauce by Chef Simon Webster

Chef Simon Webster brings us another great recipe idea to try! (Source: Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard)
November 15, 2019 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 4:07 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyards in Palestine has a new recipe to share with us: Rustic Salmon Cakes with Spiced Waffles & Mary Rose Sauce. Try this for a nice lunch this weekend!

Rustic Salmon Cakes with Spiced Waffles & Mary Rose Sauce

Waffles:

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salmon Cakes:

2 (8 oz) salmon filets, roughly chopped in small pieces

4 cloves garlic, chopped fine

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 egg white

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Sauce:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha

To make the waffles, combine the dry ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Add the eggs, milk and oil and stir to combine. Make waffles according waffle maker instructions. Makes 4 large waffles.

To make the salmon cakes, combine the chopped salmon, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Add the egg white and fresh lemon juice. Press into four large patties. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and sear the patties on both sides. Transfer to a 350 degree oven to cook completely, if desired.

To make the sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. When ready to serve, place a waffle on a plate and top with a salmon cake. Drizzle with sauce.

Recipe by Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500, simon@saborapasion.com

