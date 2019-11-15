Police find ‘false wall,’ 26 kids in basement of Colorado daycare owner’s house

“In the corner of the basement, there were cubbies with children’s names on them, holding diapers, including my own child’s, leading me to believe this is a place they had regularly spent time," she wrote. “This was nothing at all like the level of care I had been led to believe my child was receiving, and the amount of deceit that took place to convince parents otherwise is completely mind-blowing. To say I am shocked, overwhelmed and feeling utterly betrayed is an understatement.”