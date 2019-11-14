East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...
Some very dense fog as formed over portions of East Texas tonight. Please drive carefully. With temperatures nearing freezing in the morning, some freezing fog is possible. A few slick spots on bridges and overpasses may occur. Plentiful sunshine is expected for our Friday and Saturday with just a few high clouds possible on Saturday. A very weak...almost unnoticeable cold front will pass through the area late on Sunday. Sunday is likely to be partly to mostly cloudy and rain chances are less than 10%. Partly Cloudy on Monday, then Sunny skies on Tuesday. Partly Cloudy on Wednesday and then Mostly Cloudy next Thursday as another cold front moves in. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be fairly chilly both Friday and Saturday, then a very nice warming trend is expected for both high and low temperatures. Wind should stay fairly light through most of next week. Enjoy the weather.
