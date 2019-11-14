Some very dense fog as formed over portions of East Texas tonight. Please drive carefully. With temperatures nearing freezing in the morning, some freezing fog is possible. A few slick spots on bridges and overpasses may occur. Plentiful sunshine is expected for our Friday and Saturday with just a few high clouds possible on Saturday. A very weak...almost unnoticeable cold front will pass through the area late on Sunday. Sunday is likely to be partly to mostly cloudy and rain chances are less than 10%. Partly Cloudy on Monday, then Sunny skies on Tuesday. Partly Cloudy on Wednesday and then Mostly Cloudy next Thursday as another cold front moves in. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be fairly chilly both Friday and Saturday, then a very nice warming trend is expected for both high and low temperatures. Wind should stay fairly light through most of next week. Enjoy the weather.