EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A freezing fog advisory in effect for parts of East Texas this morning. That means as temperatures drop to near freezing and dense fog develops, trace amounts of ice could form on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses along with your car windshield. Slow down on the morning commute and be extra vigilant watching for slick spots. Temperatures will warm above freezing shortly after around 7am with fog diminishing soon after. The rest of the day will be sunny and cool with light north and northeasterly winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine tomorrow with a chilly start. Temperatures Saturday start in the 30s but quickly rise to near 60 degrees. Much the same on Sunday with a few more clouds by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures finally return back to normal - or near average for this time of the year - early next week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s and even warm into the lower 70s midweek ahead of the next advancing cold front.