Hunt County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.
Kirstin Rice is described as being 4-feet-10 inches tall and about 85 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
When Rice was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and a camo cap, according to a flyer from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. She walked away from her home near the intersection of County Road 5240 and CR 4217 in Campbell.
Anyone with any information about Rice’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800.
