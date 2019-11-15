Hot Spots: East Texas sheriff mapping where most crime occurs in his county

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas sheriff’s office has mapped out where thefts and burglaries are the most reported, and how to protect against them.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has posted a map warning residents to be vigilant. Burglary reports come from all corners of the county.
“We’re tracking the thefts, the burglaries, the property crimes. And we’re developing maps where we’re seeing a larger increase. We start to see a little bit of an increase this time of year,” says Sheriff Jeff Price.
In a three-month period, concentrated areas have been burglarized more than others.
“Porch pirates. People following UPS trucks and looking for packages on the front porch. We’re trying to get that out to the public so they’ll be more aware,” Price says.
And it’s not just heavily populated areas that are targeted. Rural areas like Leverett’s Chapel are also on the map.
With increased shopping and travel, homes and particularly cars loaded with presents are prime targets.
"We're having quite a few vehicle burglaries. The majority of our vehicle burglaries are unlocked vehicles," the sheriff says.
It can be a time of opportunity for thieves, who can get a wide variety of high price items.
"Firearms, cell phones, laptops, tablets, cash any number of items," says Price.
Keep in mind the mapping system only works if you report thefts or attempted thefts to the sheriff’s office.
