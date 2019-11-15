Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in gas station shooting taken into custody

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in gas station shooting taken into custody
Pictured is Hubert Kindle, who is the suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Gregg County over the weekend. (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 15, 2019 at 12:59 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 12:59 PM

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reported they have taken into custody the suspect in the shooting incident at Barracuda’s Gas and Grill.

According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Hubert Kindle, of Easton, has been taken into custody. Investigators have also identified the two women who were seen with Kindle at the time of the shooting.

The shooting took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Barracuda’s Gas and Grill located in the 13000 block of Highway 149. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

PREVIOUS: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office releases name of suspect in shooting incident at Barracuda’s

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.