Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in gas station shooting taken into custody

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reported they have taken into custody the suspect in the shooting incident at Barracuda’s Gas and Grill.
According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Hubert Kindle, of Easton, has been taken into custody. Investigators have also identified the two women who were seen with Kindle at the time of the shooting.
The shooting took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Barracuda’s Gas and Grill located in the 13000 block of Highway 149. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.
