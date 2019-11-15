Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A pleasant and sunny day this Friday with highs warming into the middle to upper 50s for highs today. Clear skies and calm winds lead to a quick cool down so if you’re heading out to a football game tonight be sure to bring a jacket. Temperatures this evening will start in the low 50s and upper 40s, but will quickly cool into the middle 40s by halftime. Another cold start to your Saturday with temperatures once again dipping below freezing in a few cold spots before warming to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Another afternoon in the low 60s for your Sunday with increasing clouds later in the afternoon before a weak cold front moves through overnight. Despite the frontal passage, temperatures will continue to warm into the middle to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Low 70s return on Wednesday afternoon, then shower and thundershowers are possible later in the evening. More showers and isolated thunderstorms possible on Thursday ahead of our next cold front that will move through late in the evening/overnight. Rain is currently looking to stick around through the majority of next Friday as well before clearing out early on Saturday.