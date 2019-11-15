East Texas Ag News: What to do with autumn leaves on your lawn?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - As leaves are about to fall off of trees, have you decided what you’re going to do with them?
According to county extension agents in Angelina County, many people bag them and put them in their trash piles.
Another popular option is burning them.
But county agents say composting is the most ideal option. If you can get your hands on three pallets, you can start the proper compost pile. If you can get 7 pallets then you can start your own 3-bin composting system.
And one last option is piling up your leaves and mowing them into smaller pieces. This will allow them to essentially disappear into your lawn.