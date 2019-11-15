Derrick lighting: City of Kilgore to light up World’s Richest Acre on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thanksgiving isn’t quite here yet, but some say it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas.
And the City of Kilgore is doing more than thinking, they’re prepared to light up downtown as they have done in previous years.
A Very Derrick Christmas will pretty much take over downtown Saturday, Nov. 16. The winter festival will have plenty of activities and entertainment for family fun, and of course, they will light up those derricks on the World’s Richest Acre.
Activities start at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. The Kilgore Historical Foundation put together the event, and it’s free to attend.
