Commissioners declare Upshur County ‘sanctuary county’ for Second Amendment rights

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Commissioners Court on Friday approved a resolution to become a “sanctuary county” for Second Amendment gun rights.
Item 4 on the commissioners’ agenda, "to approve declaring Upshur County, Texas a Second Amendment County”, was passed with a unanimous vote.
A similar resolution was passed by Smith County on Oct. 29. The resolution read, in part, “Be it further resolved that this Commissioners Court will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention center or offices for the purpose of enforcing laws that have been found to unconstitutionally infringe on the rights of Citizens.”
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.