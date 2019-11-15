NFL: Cleveland Browns player suspended indefinitely for helmet attack on QB

(KLTV/KTRE) - The National Football League has indefinitely suspended Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett after he used an opposing quarterback’s helmet to attack him during ‘Thursday Night Football', according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
The NFL announced the decision Friday in a dual statement from both the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have each been fined $250,000 and three players -- Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, and Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey -- have been suspended without pay for their actions on Thursday night’s game, according to the joint statement.
Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely - at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason - and must meet with the commissioner’s office for reinstatement.
The league also announced Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking another player. Ogunjobi was also suspended without pay for a game and fined for “unnecessary roughness."
The NFL also said other players who cleared both team’s benches to join the fray could also be fined in the future.
Near the end of Thursday night’s game between the Browns and the Steelers, Garrett removed the helmet from opposing quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to hit him in the head. Prior to the attack, Rudolph was seen kicking at Garrett and pulling on his helmet while both were on the ground after a tackle.
Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement after the NFL’s decision, saying, in part: “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV and KTRE. All rights reserved.