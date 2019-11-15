Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office: Man held friend at gunpoint to steal handgun

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man was arrested after he allegedly stole a handgun from a friend at gunpoint.
Patrick McClelland, 28, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Oct. 17, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported they had responded to a home on FM 768, south of Jacksonville, after a caller reported he had held at gunpoint and robbed. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim reported the suspect, later identified as McClelland, was a friend and “was allowed to be at the residence.” However, that day, McClelland held the victim at gunpoint and stole a handgun.
According to the sheriff’s office, they were able to identify McClelland as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He was apprehended at his home on Nov. 7. Both the firearm stolen during the robbery and firearm used to commit it were located during McClelland’s arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, it was also discovered the firearm used to commit the robbery was also stolen out of Jacksonville.
McClelland was then booked into the Cherokee County Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery. He remains in jail under a $68,000 bond.
