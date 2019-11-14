UT regents approve $95M to fund 2 facilities in Tyler

“The graduate medical education facility is a key component to UT Health Science Center at Tyler’s strategic plan to improve health outcomes of the East Texas and educate the next generation of health professionals,” President Kirk Calhoun, M.D., said. “In the almost two decades I’ve been in Tyler, I have never witnessed as much promise for the future of East Texas as I see today. It’s palpable and exciting, and more importantly, it will help our community thrive in ways we have not previously experienced. I am profoundly grateful to Chairman Eltife and the Board of Regents for investing in our future. I am convinced they will experience an excellent return on investment.”