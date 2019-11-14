Tyler ISD superintendent to deliver annual State of the District address

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford will deliver the annual State of the District address Thursday, Nov. 14 during the monthly Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Crawford will discuss district achievements over the 2018-19 school year, including earning a record 45 academic distinctions through the Texas Education Agency, district programs receiving national recognition and BOND2017 facility updates.
Crawford will also present goals for the 2019-20 school year. Additionally, the district will honor Texas Representative Matt Schaefer, District 6, and Texas Senator Bryan Hughes, District 1, as the 2019 Community Partners of the Year.
The Community Partners of the Year award is sponsored by Tyler ISD and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Tyler ISD will also join efforts with the Tyler Area Business Education Council and the Tyler ISD Foundation to name attorney Tab Beall as a member of the Tyler ISD Distinguished Alumni.
A lifelong Tyler resident, Beall attended Clarkston Elementary School, Andy Woods Elementary School and Hubbard Junior High, which at the time was grades 7-9.
He is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Trinity University and Texas Tech School of Law.
KLTV will be streaming the event starting at 11:30 a.m. Mobile users click here to watch.
