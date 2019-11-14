TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash congesting traffic on Broadway near Bergfeld Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash is slowing traffic along Broadway Wednesday night.
The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Broadway near the Subway restaurant in Bergfeld Center. Tyler police reported it as a minor crash at 6:46 p.m.
EMS was spotted at the scene, but there is no official word that there are injuries. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A second wreck is slowing traffic flow on the loop in front of First Christian Church on S. Broadway, as well.
