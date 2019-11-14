TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash congesting traffic on Broadway near Bergfeld Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash congesting traffic on Broadway near Bergfeld Center
No injuries have been reported after a minor plane crash at Tyler Regional Airport. (Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier | November 13, 2019 at 6:59 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 7:00 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash is slowing traffic along Broadway Wednesday night.

The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Broadway near the Subway restaurant in Bergfeld Center. Tyler police reported it as a minor crash at 6:46 p.m.

EMS was spotted at the scene, but there is no official word that there are injuries. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A second wreck is slowing traffic flow on the loop in front of First Christian Church on S. Broadway, as well.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.