Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A cloudy and rainy first half of the day will give way to clearing skies later this afternoon and evening. Skies will clear from the northwest to the southeast, so portions of Deep East Texas will still deal with some light to moderate showers through the better part of the afternoon before totally clearing tonight. A cold but sunny start to your Friday with overnight temps in the low to middle 30s. Friday afternoon will be cool but pleasant in the middle 50s. Another cold start for your Saturday with a few areas possibly dipping into freezing temperatures again before warming to near 60 degrees in the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Late Sunday into early Monday a weak cold front will move through East Texas and might bring a few showers in. Despite this weak front moving through, temperatures will continue to warm into the middle to upper 60s by the middle part of next week.