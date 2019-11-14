Smith County mother-daughter duo allegedly used witchcraft, voodoo to spook couple

Kristina Ferguson was placed under arrest and charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony, and placed under $150,000 bond with the following conditions: she cannot communicate in any manner nor go within 100 feet of the person, residence, business, school, child care facility, or any other place the victim, her boyfriend and his daughter may be. She is not allowed to drink or possess alcohol, drugs or narcotics, and she may not commit any other offense against the state.