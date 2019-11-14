New additions to an animal abuse ordinance will clear up rules about animal care in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the city of Tyler, calls to check on animals would either involve a notice or police presence. Today however, city council changed the ordinance.
Moldy food and green water were considered adequate for animals in Tyler, until today.
“Those things were not provided before, as long as water was provided, then it was hands off. That’s not sufficient for us,” Director of animal services Shawn Markmann says.
The Tyler Animal Control Department asked the council to help clarify what constitutes proper care for animals, by adding more specific definitions to an already existing ordinance.
“When we go out on a welfare check, what can we look at, the absolute checklist of things that we can point to as a touchstone, an actual definition saying this is, or this is not, neglect,” Markmann says.
The Tyler Animal Shelter houses about three thousand animals a year, so, their goal is not to seize a cat or dog unless it is necessary.
“It just gives us some middle ground where we can educate and assist rather than walk in, either it’s all or nothing,” Markmann says.
Animal control officers say a lack of veterinarian care is also an issue, and under the updated ordinance, they will be able to track an animal’s vaccinations and issue a citation to owners who fail to comply.
“If we’re going to say we want people to own animals, and everyone is all about, let’s own dogs and cats, let’s do it correctly,” Markmann says.
The new additions to the chapter 14 ordinance are now in effect for the City of Tyler.
