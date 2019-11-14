Man found guilty of capital murder in Tyler gas clerk’s 2017 death to learn sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man found guilty of killing a gas station clerk during a robbery in 2017 is back in court Thursday for the punishment phase of the trial.
Dameon Jamarc Mosley, 28, was found guilty of capital murder in the fatal shooting of Billy Dale Stacks. Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler on Jan. 28, 2017, when he was shot several times during an armed robbery.
The guilty verdict came in early Wednesday morning after more than a week of testimony.
Mosely was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery. Mosley has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Two other suspects — LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver — were also indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
