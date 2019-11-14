Longview’s Walk of Stars one step closer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the presentation items at Thursday’s Longview City Council meeting will be recommendations for Longview’s “Walk of Stars”.
Plaques will be placed in areas downtown honoring Longview residents who made an impact in the community. The council will hear recommended parameters for the nomination process. They will also consider ideas for locations of the plaques.
The Idea of the Walk of Stars came from Mayor Andy Mack as part of the city’s sesquicentennial taking place in 2020.
