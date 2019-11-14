Groveton’s Cade Steubing enjoying football and the ASB Player of the Week honor

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Indians are 8-2 and looking to make a run in the playoffs.
The Indians are led by a pair of Steubing’s. On the side line coach Richard Stuebing leads the team. In the huddle his son Cade leads the team.
“I treat ime like every guy out there,” coach said. “I will say I am his dad. I do not check that at the door. I do get after him probably worse then anyone else.”
So far this season the two have been on the same page.
“It’s been fun,” Cade said. “We are on the same page sometimes and know what the other is thinking without saying anything.”
Last week against Hull-Daisetta Cade went 6-8 for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Not big stats but it helped put the Indians up 50-0 at half. The performance brought him the south division American State Bank Player of the Week for week 11.
“It was big for Cade but not just him,” coach said. “It as big for all of them It doesn’t matter who is getting the ball or how we score. All that matters is that we win. It is a special group.”
Now the duo hops to be on the sideline at least one more week.
“There is always that thing in the back of your head that says this could be the end,” Cade said. “The sense of urgency is there but football is fun.”
