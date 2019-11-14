Gregg County Sheriff’s Office searching for man with history of violence, considered ‘potential danger’ to public

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office:
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of Marcus Raymond Bresler, age 39 of Longview. On October 18, 2019, Bresler, who was on bond for the criminal offenses of Assault Family Violence Impede Breath or Circulation and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction, failed to appear for trial in the 188th District Court.
Bresler is 5′10″ and weighs about 212 pounds.
Bresler now has an active arrest warrant for the offenses of Assault Family Violence Impede Breath or Circulation and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction. Bresler may be armed, has a history of violence, and is considered to be a potential danger to the public and those around him.
Anyone with Information about Bresler’s location is asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903)236-8400, Gregg County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Hall Reavis at (903)237-2593, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-STOP.
Please remember if you see Marcus Bresler, do not approach him, call your local law enforcement, advise them of his whereabouts, and give a detailed description of clothing and general appearance.
CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bresler.
