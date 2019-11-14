Gregg County Sheriff’s Office releases name of suspect in shooting incident at Barracuda’s

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Sunday, November 10, 2019, at around 5:45 PM., Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barracuda’s Gas and Grill Located at 13431 Highway 149 in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene to find one victim that sustained a gunshot wound and learned the suspect had already fled from the location.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have identified the suspect as Hubert Earl Kindle, age 34 of Easton, and are seeking information as to his location. Additionally, Investigators are asking for help identifying two females who were with Kindle at the time of the shooting and are Persons of Interest in this case.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hubert Kindle or identity of the two females is asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903)236-8400, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-STOP.