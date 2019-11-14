East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Not too much happening over the next several days. Skies will clear from north to south over East Texas as the day/night progresses. Some light rain over Deep East Texas should end by 9 PM. Plentiful sunshine is expected for our Friday and Saturday with just a few high clouds possible on Saturday. A very weak...almost unnoticeable cold front will pass through the area late on Sunday. Sunday is likely to be partly to mostly cloudy and rain chances are less than 10%. Partly Cloudy on Monday, then Sunny skies on Tuesday. Partly Cloudy on Wednesday and then Mostly Cloudy next Thursday as another cold front moves in. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be fairly chilly both Friday and Saturday, then a very nice warming trend is expected for both high and low temperatures. Wind should stay fairly light through most of next week. Enjoy the weather.