East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
The front-end of both feeder steers and heifer class prices took a hit from three to six dollars. Some of the plainer and harder to place feeder calves were easily 10 to 20 dollars lower. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls ended mostly firm with last week’s prices. Unsually cold and wet weather, along with huge volumes of feeder calves hitting the market place has feeder prices under a strain.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report shows hay trades mostly steady to firm on good demand and trading activity.
Hay demand is continuing to increase as colder temperatures continue to move across the state. Supplemental winter feeding is taking place in most regions.
