DPS releases ID of Flint man killed in wreck on US 69

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released names of those involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday which claimed the life of a Flint man.
Ted Weldon Young, 79, died at a Tyler hospital.
According to the DPS report, Young was driving a 2004 Chevy van and stopped at County Road 1215 and waiting to turn onto US 69. At the same time, a 2000 Chevy van was going south on US 69. Young pulled into the road and was struck by the southbound van.
Menard was treated and released by EMS at the scene.
