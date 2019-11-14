CHRISTUS breaks ground on new orthopedics, sports medicine facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.
The new CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute will be a four-story facility housing about 62,000 square feet of diagnostic, care and rehabilitation space.
The ground floor will include the Rehabilitation Center and the Community Education Center, which will host lectures, screenings and community and organization events for up to 50 people.
The first floor will also include the all-new Peak Performance Program. There will also be 25 yards of indoor turf for movement training for both Human Performance and Physical Therapy.
The facility will be at the northwest corner of Cumberland Road and South Broadway Avenue.
