Athens manufacturing plant goes up in flames for second time in 2019

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are investigating a fire at an Athens manufacturing plant that started early Thursday morning.
As of 5 a.m., fire officials in Henderson County said the blaze was contained at Dallas Manufacturing on Athens Brick Road. The plant makes pet beds.
Viewer video from Patrick Harris showed flames shooting from the center of the building, while fire fighters arrived to the scene.
According to Athens Fire Marshal Lance West, seven workers were inside the building when the fire started.
West said they were all able to escape without injuries.
Close to a dozen fire departments were called to the scene to help put out the blaze.
According to officials, firefighters will remain on scene throughout the morning to monitor any hot spots.
The cause has not been determined, but witnesses told officials a fork lift may be to blame. An investigation will follow.
This is not the first time Dallas Manufacturing has caught fire this year. The plant went up in flames on Janurary 15, 2019.
Investigators say a forklift may have also been the cause of the January incident.
Live updates from the scene throughout the morning on Good Morning East Texas.
