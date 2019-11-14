Army veteran gets training with first service dog, Willow

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview veteran who served in Korea has a new friend to help him navigate life.
Army veteran Tim Clanton and his dog Willow attended a regular meeting of service dog training in White Oak, through the group “For Veterans Sake.”
"She's a good baby. She goes everywhere I go. I was going though some hard times when I got her. I'm so blessed to have her," he says.
Clanton himself says he suffers from PTSD and has for years.
Memories from his time in Korea, and even when he came home during the tumultuous ’60′s, come back to him.
"I live it everyday," Tim says.
Willow has been a stabilizing influence on him.
“To watch their change on a week-to-week basis, when they do their homework what they learn in class, you can actually see a different in the color change in their bodies,” says service dog trainer Monty Hudson.
"Two times in the last two days, she crawled up on me while I was having a bad dream. hurting," Clanton says.
The service dog gives him strength.
“It seems to help me. It’s kind of like, the war’s over,” he says.
Clanton and Willow attend service dog training sessions every Tuesday.
