Affidavit alleges former Whitehouse ISD employee molested child on campus

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A former Whitehouse ISD employee charged with child sex crimes committed one of the crimes in the equipment room on campus, according to one of the victims.
The victim statement contradicts a statement put out by the district on Friday, which stated “The charges are not related to his employment with WISD.”
The district said they will not comment on Aldridge’s employment history, but spokeswoman Nikki Simmons said they forwarded Aldridge’s employment dates to the sheriff’s office at the beginning of the investigation.
William Henry Aldridge, 28, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree continuous sexual abuse of children.
According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Oct. 21, when a male victim said Aldridge molested him two times. The second happened when Aldridge called him into the equipment office on campus in the fall of 2011 and shut the door behind him. The victim said Aldridge then molested him. The victim recalled this happened on a Thursday because the victim then got onto a bus and traveled to an away football game.
According to the affidavit, Aldridge graduated Whitehouse ISD in 2010 and worked as a substitute teacher for the district in 2011.
The affidavit states this was the second time Aldridge sexually assaulted this student. The student said the first time happened a year or two earlier at the victim’s home.
A detective interviewed a second victim, who said Aldridge molested him on two occasions when he was in fourth grade.
Aldridge interviewed with the sheriff’s office on Oct. 31. According to the affidavit, Aldridge admitted “he has struggled with being attracted to men" but denied the criminal allegations.
