Winona man dies in one vehicle crash near Big Sandy

By Kerri Compton | November 13, 2019 at 7:22 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 7:23 AM

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona man was killed in a crash near Big Sandy Tuesday evening

According to officials with DPS, around 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on River Road about a mile south of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

Preliminary reports show the driver of a 1966 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on River Road at an unsafe speed around a left-hand curve when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

James Samuel Cabaniss, 57, of Winona was transported to a Tyler hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say Cabaniss was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

