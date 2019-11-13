Winona man dies in one vehicle crash near Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona man was killed in a crash near Big Sandy Tuesday evening
According to officials with DPS, around 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on River Road about a mile south of Big Sandy in Upshur County.
Preliminary reports show the driver of a 1966 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on River Road at an unsafe speed around a left-hand curve when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
James Samuel Cabaniss, 57, of Winona was transported to a Tyler hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officials say Cabaniss was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
