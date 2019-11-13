Wednesday’s Weather: Have you warmed up your car? You’ll want to this morning. Check out your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A frosty start with temperatures in the 20s across the region. This morning’s temperatures are dipping close to record lows. Mostly sunny today and much lighter winds than yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 50s. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with a chance for light rain, mainly during the first half of the day. Expect a slight dip in temperatures with highs on Thursday in the upper 40s, but more sunshine Friday warms temperatures back into the mid 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees. Another weak cold front arrives Monday with another slight chance for light rain.