WEBXTRA: Tyler City Council amends animal cruelty ordinance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A big win today for our four legged friends as the Tyler City Council approved an ordinance that could really help shut down animal cruelty here in our area.
The ordinance will add new definitions to an already existing ordinance. Things like adequate food, water, and shelter, necessary veterinarian care, and sanitary conditions.
Breaking those ordinances will now result in a Class C misdemeanor offense of animal neglect which holds persons in control of animals responsible for providing conditions to ensure proper animal care.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.